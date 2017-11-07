Business Report: Fracking Faces Uncertain Future; Plan For Economic Development Corp.

Sean Crawford talks with Tim Landis, Business Editor for the State Journal-Register.

This week - -

* Fracking, or lack of it, in Illinois; Decision by Woolsey Energy to withdraw permit makes it look like fracking won't happen anytime soon in the state.

* EDC update: Sangamon County Board to vote next week on $500,000 toward creation of non-profit economic development corporation; big question remains whether Springfield will get on board.

* UIS Student Union: Has an opening date of January 14.

* Aviation mechanics: New classroom facility at Springfield airport will allow LLCC to expand class size for an in-demand field; made possible through $850,000 donation from Levi, Ray & Shoup.