Business Report: Fairgrounds Foundation; YWCA Building Fate Sealed; Caldwell Mansion; Coffee Beer

By Dec 20, 2016

Sean Crawford talks with the State Journal-Register Business Editor Tim Landis.

This week:

* Illinois Fairgrounds Foundation: Private fundraising group announced by the governor at state fair is still getting organized but expects to start fundraising early next year with $180 million in updates in Springfield and Du Quoin growing. * YWCA building; Demolition permit approved; building could come down any day but still no idea what might go on the block. * Beer coffee: Is it the perfect drink?  Custom Cup Coffee of Springfield and Rolling Meadows Brewery of Cantrall combined their local brews to create Coffee Break brown-ale beer; first two batches sold out. * Caldwell Mansion:   Sangamon County has given final approval to conversion of the historic mansion along Route 4 to a bed and breakfast; the owner hopes to open by end of 2017. 

 

