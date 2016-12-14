Bruce Rushton On: 'The Faces Of Jennifer Watkins'

Jennifer Watkins has been in the news since 2008, when her ex-husband Steven was shot to death while attempting to pick up their daughter from a home Jennifer lived in with her family in Ashland, Illinois. Jennifer's grandmother claimed she shot Steven in self-defense and is in prison for the crime.

Jennifer has since moved to at least two other states with her daughter Sidney, though after many twists and turns she is now back in Illinois, and is awaiting a hearing later this month that could result in a decision on who gets custody of Sidney. Jennifer had long refused to comply with the court-ordered visitations for Steven's parents. Bruce Rushton's cover story for the Illinois Times explains this saga, he spoke with us about:

listen to the interview with Bruce Rushton

CLICK HERE to read Rushton's story.