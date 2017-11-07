Accepting The America We Have

It’s become an all-too familiar scenario: A mass shooting leaves several people dead, thoughts and prayers are requested and given, debates over gun control and mental health bubble up then … another shooting happens and the cycle repeats.



There have been 307 mass shootings in the 309 days of 2017. (Graphic via @BostonGlobe) pic.twitter.com/kHGZiLMtdR — Gun Violence Archive (@GunDeaths) November 6, 2017



This is the reality we live in. The government gives citizens instructions for what to do if there’s a shooting at work. Cartoons that run before films tell moviegoers what to do if there’s an attack on the theater. The Onion’s satirical headline, “‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens” reliably goes viral after every new incident.

If mass violence is a way of life, and if it’s not changing, then what else do we need to change about how we live?

GUESTS

Jennifer Carlson, Assistant professor, The University of Arizona’s School of Sociology; @jdawncarlson

Terry Holcomb, Executive director, Texas Carry; @TerrySrTxCarry

Gavriella Roisman, Member, Houston chapter of Moms Demand Action

Annise Parker, Former mayor of Houston; professor, Rice University; @AnniseParker

Stephen Daniel, Senior community liaison, Active Shooter Defense, Houston Police Department

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

