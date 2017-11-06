11/06/2017: The power of the New York Fed

(Markets Edition) A senior figure at America's central bank — William Dudley — is leaving the New York Fed after eight years. Julia Coronado from MacroPolicy Perspectives is here to explain the importance of this regional branch to America's monetary system. Then, we'll chat with Marketplace senior correspondent Krissy Clark about the new season of our documentary podcast "The Uncertain Hour." She chats with us about this season's theme: federal regulations. Who do they protect? Who has the power and access to write them?

