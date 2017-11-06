11/06/2017: A member of Trump's cabinet has ties to Russia, according to the Paradise Papers

(U.S. Edition) As part of an anti-corruption drive, dozens of Saudi princes and businessmen are under arrest in Riyadh. We'll take a look at some of the key players involved, and how this could affect the planned IPO of Saudi Aramco, which could become the largest-ever public offering. Afterwards, we'll look at a leak of documents, known as the "Paradise Papers," that indicate U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has previously undisclosed business ties to an energy firm owned by friends and family of Russian President Vladimir Putin. And finally, we'll discuss the upcoming House Ways and Means Committee "markup" meeting over the GOP tax bill, along with China's growing role in the fight against climate change.